Mark Ruffalo pleads Elon Musk to handover Twitter to anyone beside him

Mark Ruffalo urged Elon Musk to change his attitude on running Twitter and hand "keys over to someone who does this.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Hulk star directly addressed Musk after an allegation by U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez that the platform had "bricked" her profile.

AOC tweeted to criticize the SpaceX boss's plans to pay $8 monthly for a Twitter Blue check.

"Elon. Please — for the love of decency — get off Twitter, hand the keys over to someone who does this as an actual job, and get on with running Tesla and SpaceX," Ruffalo said in a quote tweet of Rep. Ocasio-Cortez's allegation on Saturday. "You are destroying your credibility. It's just not a good look."

In response to Ruffalo's tweet, Musk responded that "not everything AOC says is ???? accurate."

While Ruffalo replied, "maybe so," the actor added that the latest disruptions to the social site and modification of some features, such as verification, make that harder to figure.

"That's why having robust filters for dis/misinformation & credible, verified users has been a popular feature for people & advertisers alike," he said. "We need those safeguards to make sure it's accurate information, or the app loses credibility, as do you. And people leave."