 
entertainment
Monday Nov 07 2022
By
Web Desk

Mark Ruffalo pleads Elon Musk to handover Twitter to anyone beside him

By
Web Desk

Monday Nov 07, 2022

Mark Ruffalo pleads Elon Musk to handover Twitter to anyone beside him
Mark Ruffalo pleads Elon Musk to handover Twitter to anyone beside him

Mark Ruffalo urged Elon Musk to change his attitude on running Twitter and hand "keys over to someone who does this.” 

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Hulk star directly addressed Musk after an allegation by U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez that the platform had "bricked" her profile.

AOC tweeted to criticize the SpaceX boss's plans to pay $8 monthly for a Twitter Blue check.

"Elon. Please — for the love of decency — get off Twitter, hand the keys over to someone who does this as an actual job, and get on with running Tesla and SpaceX," Ruffalo said in a quote tweet of Rep. Ocasio-Cortez's allegation on Saturday. "You are destroying your credibility. It's just not a good look."

In response to Ruffalo's tweet, Musk responded that "not everything AOC says is ???? accurate."

While Ruffalo replied, "maybe so," the actor added that the latest disruptions to the social site and modification of some features, such as verification, make that harder to figure.

"That's why having robust filters for dis/misinformation & credible, verified users has been a popular feature for people & advertisers alike," he said. "We need those safeguards to make sure it's accurate information, or the app loses credibility, as do you. And people leave."

More From Entertainment:

Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg announces royal engagement

Princess Alexandra of Luxembourg announces royal engagement
Prince Harry ‘annoyed’ as Meghan Markle 'contradicts' him in Netflix show

Prince Harry ‘annoyed’ as Meghan Markle 'contradicts' him in Netflix show
'Wonka' co-star sang praise of Timothée Chalamet performance

'Wonka' co-star sang praise of Timothée Chalamet performance
Maisie Smith steps out WITHOUT her engagement ring amid proposal rumours

Maisie Smith steps out WITHOUT her engagement ring amid proposal rumours
Dua Lipa goes make-up free and fans can’t stop raving about her glowing skin

Dua Lipa goes make-up free and fans can’t stop raving about her glowing skin
Cher confirms romance with Alexander Edwards while shrugged off age gap

Cher confirms romance with Alexander Edwards while shrugged off age gap
Jimmy Kimmel returns as host for the 2023 Oscars

Jimmy Kimmel returns as host for the 2023 Oscars
Prince William talks about friendship and being 'pushed through adversities'

Prince William talks about friendship and being 'pushed through adversities'
James Gunn reacts to DC fan campaigns amid calls of release Ayer cut

James Gunn reacts to DC fan campaigns amid calls of release Ayer cut
Princess Anne was not impressed with daughter's decision to marry Mike Tindall

Princess Anne was not impressed with daughter's decision to marry Mike Tindall
Kate Middleton admits she hasn’t mastered THIS skill

Kate Middleton admits she hasn’t mastered THIS skill

Prince Harry risks ‘serious blowback’ from The Firm

Prince Harry risks ‘serious blowback’ from The Firm