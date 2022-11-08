Cher on massive age gap with beau: ' Let me explain'

The 76-year old singer turned to Twitter on Saturday to strike back at internet trolls based on her and boyfriend Alexander "A.E" Edwards' huge age difference.

Cher defended her brewing romance by posting a pixelated picture of her 36- year old love interest.

"Alexander," she captioned it, with a heart emoji.

The Burlesque star responded to several haters, one of whom was “suspicious of [Edwards’] intentions” toward the singer.

“As we All Know …I WASNT BORN YESTERDAY,& What I Know For Sure…There Are No Guarantees,” (sic) the songwriter replied.

"Anytime you make a Choice You Take a Chance," she continued. “I’ve Always Taken Chances…It’s WHO I Am”

When others expressed concern over the new pair’s age difference, Cher swiftly shut down "Love doesn’t know math, it sees," she wrote in a since-deleted tweet.

"Haven’t You Got Anything Else 2 Do," Cher asked another user. "Let Me Explain…I DONT GIVE A [flying] (expletive) WHAT ANYONE THINKS."

Elsewhere in her Twitter Q&A, the Strong Enough singer wrote, "I’m Not Defending Us. Haters are Gonna Hate…Doesn’t Matter That we’re Happy & Not Bothering Anyone."

When another fan asked whether Edwards was her "new man," Cher simply responded with a smiling emoji surrounded by red hearts.

The singer wrote that she "doesn't give a (expletive)" about criticism in a series of tweets.

The actress also told that "everyone" in her family has met Edwards and he has been treating her "like a [queen]."