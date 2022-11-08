 
entertainment
Tuesday Nov 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Andrew 'only person' to believe he can bounce back from 'disgraceful' life

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Nov 08, 2022

Prince Andrew is the only royal family member who wants himself a comeback after sex scandal humiliation, says expert.

Royal expert Russel Myers believes the Duke of York is struggling to understand that there is no 'way back for him.'

He tells Sky News Australia: "He's absolutely left himself in complete disgrace due to his relationship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

"Of course, his longtime friend, Ghislaine Maxwell is now languishing in jail for 20, 30 years."

He added: "So there was no way back for him.

"Yet he still thought that he had something to offer the Royal Family."

Mr Myers noted that King Charles III is now "trying to create his own legacy" who has "got a lot at stake for his own family".

He added: "It's not a surprise to anyone by the Duke of York, himself, that he's been definitely sidelined.

"Certainly, with his late mother out of the picture after her very sad passing in recent weeks, I definitely see no way back for him," he concluded.

More From Entertainment:

Queen ‘hit back’ at Harry, Meghan for ‘cashing in’ on royal link

Queen ‘hit back’ at Harry, Meghan for ‘cashing in’ on royal link
Rihanna reveals what her Super Bowl Halftime performance would include

Rihanna reveals what her Super Bowl Halftime performance would include

Taylor Swift drops limited-time new version of ‘Anti-Hero’ with The Bleachers

Taylor Swift drops limited-time new version of ‘Anti-Hero’ with The Bleachers
‘Deadpool 3’: Ryan Reynolds says Hugh Jackman wanted to return to Wolverine

‘Deadpool 3’: Ryan Reynolds says Hugh Jackman wanted to return to Wolverine
Gigi Hadid channels grunge glam in grey lipstick at CFDA awards after quitting Twitter

Gigi Hadid channels grunge glam in grey lipstick at CFDA awards after quitting Twitter
Harry ‘revelled’ being a ‘spare’ over less burden than William

Harry ‘revelled’ being a ‘spare’ over less burden than William
James Cameron hints ‘Avatar 3’ could be last film in Saga

James Cameron hints ‘Avatar 3’ could be last film in Saga

WATCH Debbie Mathers congratulate son Eminem on Hall of Fame induction

WATCH Debbie Mathers congratulate son Eminem on Hall of Fame induction
Kim Kardashian roasted over claims she cooks for her kids: ‘Pure Comedy’

Kim Kardashian roasted over claims she cooks for her kids: ‘Pure Comedy’
King Charles coming 'dangerously close' to 'defying' newbie PM Rishi Sunak

King Charles coming 'dangerously close' to 'defying' newbie PM Rishi Sunak
Ryan Reynolds says South Korea appearance in 2018 was 'truly horrible'

Ryan Reynolds says South Korea appearance in 2018 was 'truly horrible'
Chris Evans lands People’s 2022 ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ title

Chris Evans lands People’s 2022 ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ title