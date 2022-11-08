Prince Andrew 'only person' to believe he can bounce back from 'disgraceful' life

Prince Andrew is the only royal family member who wants himself a comeback after sex scandal humiliation, says expert.

Royal expert Russel Myers believes the Duke of York is struggling to understand that there is no 'way back for him.'

He tells Sky News Australia: "He's absolutely left himself in complete disgrace due to his relationship with convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein.

"Of course, his longtime friend, Ghislaine Maxwell is now languishing in jail for 20, 30 years."

He added: "So there was no way back for him.

"Yet he still thought that he had something to offer the Royal Family."

Mr Myers noted that King Charles III is now "trying to create his own legacy" who has "got a lot at stake for his own family".

He added: "It's not a surprise to anyone by the Duke of York, himself, that he's been definitely sidelined.

"Certainly, with his late mother out of the picture after her very sad passing in recent weeks, I definitely see no way back for him," he concluded.