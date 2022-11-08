 
Taylor Swift drops limited-time new version of 'Anti-Hero' with The Bleachers

Taylor Swift has dropped a limited-time new version of her hit single Anti-Hero from Midnights on Monday.

The singer-songwriter surprised fans by sharing a remixed version of the hit song featuring Bleachers, the official stage name of Jack Antonoff, who produced the new album Midnights.

Swift took to her social media and announced the release of the latest version, "Jack’s version of ‘sexy baby’ is ‘art bro’ and we sincerely hope it confuses just as many people," the Folklore singer wrote in the caption.

Anti-Hero remix offers synth-pop style and also features new lyrics from Antonoff, which Swift referenced in her post.

Swift’s new version of the hit single from her 10th album is available to download exclusively at her online store until 4.59am (November 8) in the UK.

Anti-Hero new version release comes after a fan created a remix of the song that features a guest appearance from Nintendo mascot Mario.

Swift previously said that Anti Hero hears her delve deeper into her “insecurities” than ever before, describing it as a guided tour through “all the things I hate about myself.”

Following Midnights release, Swift has beaten The Beatles to the top of the UK charts by scoring a chart double for a second week in a row.

