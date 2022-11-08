Kate Middleton 'moved away from being Williams' wife to be a leading royal'

Prince William's wife Kate Middleton has eased into her new role comfortably and received massive praise from royal fans and experts for displaying more confident.



Kate, 41, seems doing justice with her new role as she looks more confident than ever after becoming the first Princess of Wales since Harry and William's late mother Diana.

Judi James spoke to Express UK about change in Princess Kate's personality, saying: "She is now at something of a peak in terms of sending out signals, which suggests she now not only fully embraces and understands her role, but that she feels comfortable in it, too."

Judi went on to claim: "For years Kate has tended to wear the rather self-limiting body language message that she is a non-royal in a royal role and wife to the future King, but now she seems to understand that she has been totally accepted as a leading royal in her own right."

She continued: "Kate is much more independent, often appearing more confident when she is working alone than with William, and her filmed addresses, speeches and messages are miles from the hesitant and slightly reluctant delivery style that she used to have."

According to Judi, the part of this ‘stepping up’ could be caused by the new Queen’s lack of confidence and a lack of desire to be in the spotlight.

"Camilla is very much her husband’s support act primarily, and she can look uncomfortable when she is in her royal role. This might have nudged Kate into the strong position she holds now, both inside and outside the Royal Firm."