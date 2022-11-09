 
entertainment
Wednesday Nov 09 2022
Aaron Carter’s grieving ex-fiancée shares they ‘wanted more children’

Aaron Carter’s former fiancée, Melanie Martin, revealed that she was looking forward to getting married to the late singer and having more children.

Reflecting on their possible future together, Martin told Us Weekly in a statement on Monday, November 7th. that she was looking forward to having more children with him.

“I was really looking forward to getting married and having more children with him,” the model, 30, shared. “I feel like we were very close and I was looking forward to spending the holidays with my family again.”

She continued, “I am beyond devastated waiting until I can meet my wonderful soulmate again. We never gave up on our love and I feel like we both couldn’t live without each other.”

The I Want Candy hitmaker passed away at the age of 34 on November 5th, 2022, in his California home. On the news of his passing, Martin expressed her grief in a statement to People Magazine.

My heart is completely broken over the passing of my fiancé Aaron. I knew he was struggling, and I tried everything to help him," Martin said. "He has a very independent and strong personality, and I couldn't help him in the way I felt he needed it."

She continued, "I only wish I had more people to help me with him. I will now be raising our son as a single mother and this is the worst day of my life, but I have to be strong for our son."

The on-and-off couple called off their engagement a week after welcoming Prince, and then got back together in December 2021, before breaking up again in February 2022. Their relationship status at the time of Carter's death is unclear, via People.

