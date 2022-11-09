Adult Swim drops trailer for ‘Rick and Morty’ upcoming season 6

Adult Swim drops trailer for Netflix ‘Rick and Morty’ upcoming season 6

Adult Swim and Cartoon Network’s series Rick and Morty which is also available on Netflix has been renewed for sixth season, an interesting trailer is unveiled.

The American cable television channel Adult Swim has dropped the official trailer for Rick and Morty ahead of the return of season 6.

Rick and Morty was on a pause since its sixth episode that aired on October 9, with the four remaining episodes set to release weekly starting on November 20, 2022.

The animated follows Rick, who is an alcoholic sociopath and scientist, lives with his daughter Beth's family. He takes his morally right grandson Morty on absurd adventures besides making gadgets.

As can be seen in the new trailer Rick and Morty will experience some adventures in the remaining episodes of season 6. For instance, there are human-like insects and alien fungi threatening to destroy humanity.

An army of octopuses is fighting Morty, which gives us hopes Mr. Nimbus (voiced by Dan Harmon) is coming back for season 6.

This is not the first time that the series took an unannounced time out right in the middle, previously, in season 5 that debuted on June 20 with weekly episodes coming out till August 8, after that the show took a break.

Adult Swim then announced it would merge the last two episodes into the season finale on September 5.

This year, the fans were surprised to find out the season was split in two, with four episodes pushed to November and December.

Check out the Trailer



