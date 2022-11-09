Meghan Markle is too 'dangerous' to be 'Spare' Prince Harry's wife: Expert

Meghan Markle is attempting to change the whole 'strategy' of the monarchy, says expert.

Royal author Robert Lacey says the Royal Family is terrified of the Duchess of Sussex and her ability to influence minds.



He wrote: "What you’ve got to realise is that the whole strategy of the monarchy was based on them sticking together.

"Meghan changed all that. She is difficult. She has an incredible and dangerous level of self-belief."

Mr Lacey notes that the Palace treats 'second-borns badly' and added: "They just don't know what to do with the spare and they certainly don't know what to do with the spare's wife."

Meghan left the royal family in 2020 alongside husband Prince Harry. The couple now lives in California.