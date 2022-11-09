 
Wednesday Nov 09 2022
Web Desk

Brooklyn Beckham asking Victoria, David to help him move out of Nicola Peltz house

Web Desk

Wednesday Nov 09, 2022

Brooklyn Beckham has asked his parents, David and Victoria Beckham, to help him get his own place so he could leave Nicola Peltz's family estate.

The aspiring chef is said to be feeling “isolated” living in his in-laws' home where he has to do everything according to their rules.

An insider spilled to Heat Magazine that Brooklyn has discussed the issue with his famous parents and they are “encouraging” him to convince The Transformers actor to leave her family home.

However, the billionaire heiress does not want to move out of her parents' home as she fights with her husband whenever the topic comes up.

“For Vic and David, there’s no other take on it than Nicola just trying to stir things up again and having no intention of moving on,” the insider said. “They are furious on so many levels.”

“They can’t help but wonder whether this is down to the fact Brooklyn had spoken to her about wanting to spend time with his family over Christmas and that set her off on her latest episode.

Meanwhile, the fashion designer is motivating Brooklyn to “push the matter with Nicola” as she is determined to help her son get out of Peltz’s house.

As for Nicola, the insider noted that she “does accept that it’s not ideal for a married couple to be living under her parents' roof, and she goes from being willing to consider it, to then putting it off again.”

Before concluding, the source revealed, “They’re rowing almost daily at the moment.”


