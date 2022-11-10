 
Kaley Cuoco admires Jennifer Aniston for speaking out about her infertility

Kaley Cuoco has recently lauded Jennifer Aniston on social media for opening up about her infertility journey for the first time.

After Aniston’s interview with Allure, The Big Bang Theory star, who is pregnant with her first child, took to Instagram story on Wednesday where she called out people to show compassion after the Friends star opened up about her “failed in-vitro fertilization (IVF) treatments while talking about painful pregnancy speculations.

“You never ever know what people are going through behind the scenes,” said the 36-year-old while she posted a quote from Wanderlust actress’ magazine cover story.

Cuoco went on to add, “Stop assuming and judging every little thing! @jenniferaniston thank u for sharing this story!!!”

A day ago, Aniston told magazine that “baby-making” was a “challenging road” particularly when people assumed “I didn’t want to be a mother”.

“All the years and years and years of media speculation … It was really hard,” explained the Cake actress.

Aniston shared, “I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it.”

Meanwhile, Aniston clarified that her divorce with Brad Pitt has nothing to do with “children”.

