Thursday Nov 10 2022
Priyanka Chopra’s adorable reunion with baby girl and hubby Nick Jonas: Photo

Thursday Nov 10, 2022

Priyanka Chopra is known to keep her fans and followers updated with interesting photos and video on social media.

This is why, the Global star has recently shared a glimpse of her reunion with daughter Malti Marie and husband Nick Jonas on Instagram after a short trip to India.

During her one-week stay in hometown city Mumbai, the Quantico actress could be seen busy with her haircare brand promotions.

Moreover, the actress visited a girl school in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh to as UNICEF’s ambassador and even interacted with small school girls over there.

In a photo shared by Priyanka, the Bajirao Mastani star could be seen chilling in her PJs while holding her baby girl in her arms. Nick, on the other hand, was laid next to both mother and daughter as they were all in happy mood.

Sharing the post, PeeCee captioned it as “Home” along with heart-shaped and folded hands emoticons.

In no time, the photo garnered over one million likes whereas her fans and friends dropped lovely comments.

One user said, “The best place to be.”

“Lovely family,” another added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is all geared up for upcoming Bollywood movie Jee Le Zaraa’s filming which will begin in 2023.

