Louis Tomlinson claims Harry Styles fits the mold of ‘modern star’

Louis Tomlinson sings high praises of former One Direction bandmate Harry Styles in latest interview.

Louis recently spoke about life following the split of the famous band in 2016. He also discussed Styles' phenomenal success and his recent global music tours.

Louis, who is gearing up for the release of his second solo album Faith in the Future on November 11, opened up about how Styles’ phenomenal success did an effect on him.

In an interview with The Telegraph, the Night Changes singer, 30, said, "I'd be lying if I said it [Harry's success] didn't bother me at first, only 'cos I didn't know where to place myself, and really my only point of reference was other members of the band.”

"But it's not surprising to me that Harry's the most commercially successful because he really fits the mould of a modern star,” he added.

Louis noted that the Watermelon Sugar singer is not just doing music, “he's got film as well, and the [stadium] tour he's done is unbelievable."

“It took me a while to work out where I stand but I look on Harry like a brother, man. I have a lot of pride for what he's doing,” the singer added.

Louis launched his career his own solo career with his debut album Walls in 2020.