Johnny Depp, lawyer Joelle Rich still together: ‘She's crazy about him’

Johnny Depp and Joelle Rich have not parted ways as the lawyer was recently seen attending the actor’s concert in Las Vegas.

An insider dismissed rumours regarding the split of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor and the British attorney while talking to Daily Mail, saying that they are “still on alright.”

Rich flew to the U.S to attend Depp’s show held at Palm's Pearl Theater where attendees saw her watching her beau from the side of the stage.

“They took Joelle to the VIP room to check in and she was at the concert on Friday night,” the insider shared. “We saw her take some YouTube people backstage [after the performance].”

“Looks like they didn't break up!” the insider added while another source noted, “Oh they're still on alright.”

“She was front and center with him backstage at his concert in Vegas on Friday night,” the outlet shared. “She's clearly crazy about him. And he's into her too - but he does enjoy his women.”

According to the publication, Rich also dropped a photo of the Hollywood hunk from the concert and captioned the image with a large red heart.

The London-based attorney met Depp when she represented him during his UK libel case against The Sun back in 2018.