 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 10 2022
Jennifer Aniston sends pulses racing in behind-the-scene clips of magazine shoot

Thursday Nov 10, 2022

Jennifer Aniston stunned audiences with the behind-the-scene video of her sizzling photoshoot for a magazine cover.

The Morning Show actor dropped the clips of her headline-making shoot for Allure Magazine on Instagram which garnered more than 1 million views in just 24 hours.

The ex-wife of Brad Pitt sent pulses racing as she posed for the magazine in different gorgeous costumes while her dog Chesterfield accompanied her.

Aniston could be seen getting ready for the glamorous shoot as she flaunted her curves and ageless beauty in the reel.

In her interview for the cover story of the magazine, the Friends alum finally addressed rumours surrounding her marriage and divorce with Pitt.

Aniston also got candid about her struggles with infertility while revealing that she is open to romance but said that she “does not have any interest” in tying the knot again. 

