Thursday Nov 10 2022
Warren Beatty is accused of sexual assault on teen girl in 1973

Thursday Nov 10, 2022

Warren Beatty is accused of sexual assault on a teen girl in 1973

Warren Beatty was accused by Kristina Charlotte Hirsch of sexually coercing her at the age of 14 or 15 in 1973, according to Variety.

The lawsuit does not mention the actor's name but calls the defendant as having been nominated for an Academy Award for his character of Clyde in Bonnie and Clyde, a clear allusion to Beatty.

Hirsch, who currently resides in Louisiana, alleges that she happened to meet Beatty on a movie set in 1973, where he gave her "undue attention" and commented on her looks while giving her his cell number.

The suit claimed the actor called Hirsch numerous times, called her to his hotel, took her on car rides, suggested assisting her with homework, and commented several times about losing her virginity.

According to the lawsuit, the defendant "used his position and status as an adult and a Hollywood movie star to coerce sexual contact with plaintiff on multiple occasions, including oral sex, simulated sex and finally coerced sexual intercourse with the minor child."

The suit alleges that Hirsch was "initially thrilled" by the defendant's attention and assumed she was in a romantic relationship with him.

Hirsch is suing for compensation for psychological, mental, and emotional distress and adds that she has "issues with trust and control" and has problems interacting with people in positions of power due to the sexual abuse.

"As a direct result of the molestation by defendant Doe, plaintiff has had issues with her personal life, such as issues with trust and control," the complaint reads. "These feelings have caused." 

