'Britain’s Got Talent' Judge David Walliams accused of making crude remarks on contestants

Britain’s Got Talent Judge David Walliams has been accused of making "derogatory and sexually explicit remarks" on contestants during the show.



According to an exposé in The Guardian, David Walliams, was heard in a recording of one of the episodes, constantly calling a contestant the c-word and saying that another, "thinks you want to fuck her."

The comments were made during an audition show in January 2020 at the London Palladium and were taken from the microphone recording conversations between the judges. The paper converted the recording into a transcript.

As per the transcript, Walliams called an older performer who failed the audition, the c-word three times and when a female contestant walked off the stage, he described her "like the slightly boring girl you meet in the pub that thinks you want to fuck them, but you don’t."

The Guardian further received a reply from the lawyers of Walliams and Thames TV, which produces Britain’s Got Talent, that those comments were part of a private conversation, never intended for broadcast.

Walliams also replied to the report, "I would like to apologize to the people I made disrespectful comments about during breaks in filming for Britain’s Got Talent in 2020."

He added, "These were private conversations and — like most conversations with friends — were never intended to be shared. Nevertheless, I am sorry."

Walliams has been a long-time judge in Britain's Got Talent and an author of children's books.