Is Black Panther 3 on the cards? Ryan Coogler and Kevin Feige weigh in

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever release is on the horizon, but the filmmakers are teasing Black Panther 3.

During an interview with Variety, Coogler was questioned whether he would helm a possible threequel to Black Panther.

The director replied, "I can tell you definitely I have no idea what I'm doing next as a writer and director."

Marvel chief Kevin Feige chimed in and said that he has had "conversations" with Coogler regarding a third film and that there were "ideas pitched back and forth."

Regarding a third film, Feige said, "I go back to what I said when we decided to make Wakanda Forever after losing Chad. This mythology and this ensemble and these characters deserve to continue and will continue after all of us are gone, I hope, and will continue forever in movies the way it has in comics for 50-plus years."

Moreover, producer Nate Moore has announced that Marvel is eyeing multiple developing series for Disney+, set in the fictional world of Wakanda with Coogler's production company.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will hit the theatres on November, 11

