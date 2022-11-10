 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 10 2022
By
Web Desk

'Yellowstone' star Cole Hauser savagely responds to rumours of his death on the show

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 10, 2022

Cole Hauser gives clarity on Rip Wheelers fate in the upcoming season of Yellowstone
Cole Hauser gives clarity on Rip Wheeler's fate in the upcoming season of 'Yellowstone'

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser gives a sharp reply to rumours that his character will be killed off in the upcoming season.

According to Daily Mail on November 10, Cole Hauser appeared on the Today show where he was asked about his character's fate in the upcoming fifth season of Yellowstone.

When Cole was asked whether his character was "on the verge of getting killed off", he replied, "I think we’re OK. For now."

Talking about the rumours he said, "My mom’s told me a couple of them and I said: 'Mom, I do the killing. Don’t worry about it."'

Cole plays the role of Rip Wheeler in Yellowstone, who rises to become a homicidal thug enforcer on John Dutton's ranch. His character also has a rocky on-and-off romance with John's fierce daughter, Beth.

Since the end of the fourth season, fans have been wondering whether Rip Wheeler will be killed off in the upcoming season. The show's Instagram account put fuel to the fire when they wished Rip on his birthday.

Along with the video celebrating Rip's birthday, there was a cryptic caption that read, "Something big is coming."

However, Cole feels he has more to explore with Rip's character, "There's a darkness to him that I love." 

He continued on Today's show, "but there's also, kind of, this real passion and love that he has for Beth and I thought that's a really good juxtaposition as an actor to be able to play that."

Yellowstone season five premieres November 13, 2022, on Paramount Network.

More From Entertainment:

Adidas moves to sell Kanye West shoe designs sans Yeezy label

Adidas moves to sell Kanye West shoe designs sans Yeezy label
Ryan Coogler learned swimming to direct 'Black Panther 2'

Ryan Coogler learned swimming to direct 'Black Panther 2'
Snoop Dogg’s biopic is finally on the way: Deets inside

Snoop Dogg’s biopic is finally on the way: Deets inside
Jennifer Aniston elaborates on why she ‘hates’ social media

Jennifer Aniston elaborates on why she ‘hates’ social media
'Black Panther 3' on the cards? Ryan Coogler and Kevin Feige weigh in

'Black Panther 3' on the cards? Ryan Coogler and Kevin Feige weigh in
King Charles III to hire Head of Royal Correspondence at £60,000 a year

King Charles III to hire Head of Royal Correspondence at £60,000 a year

Kim Kardashian admits turning Blac Chyna trial into a ‘learning opportunity’

Kim Kardashian admits turning Blac Chyna trial into a ‘learning opportunity’
Jennifer Aniston revamps ex Justin Theroux office into her ‘babe cave’

Jennifer Aniston revamps ex Justin Theroux office into her ‘babe cave’
'Britain’s Got Talent' Judge David Walliams accused of making crude remarks on contestants

'Britain’s Got Talent' Judge David Walliams accused of making crude remarks on contestants
Charles' 'inaccurate' portrayal in 'The Crown' bashed by Australian monarchists

Charles' 'inaccurate' portrayal in 'The Crown' bashed by Australian monarchists
Meghan Markle uses ‘headline bait’ for 'Archetypes', slams expert

Meghan Markle uses ‘headline bait’ for 'Archetypes', slams expert
Jennifer Aniston discusses why people still ‘resonates’ with ‘Friends’

Jennifer Aniston discusses why people still ‘resonates’ with ‘Friends’