'Yellowstone' star Cole Hauser savagely responds to rumours of his death on the show

Cole Hauser gives clarity on Rip Wheeler's fate in the upcoming season of 'Yellowstone'

Yellowstone star Cole Hauser gives a sharp reply to rumours that his character will be killed off in the upcoming season.

According to Daily Mail on November 10, Cole Hauser appeared on the Today show where he was asked about his character's fate in the upcoming fifth season of Yellowstone.

When Cole was asked whether his character was "on the verge of getting killed off", he replied, "I think we’re OK. For now."

Talking about the rumours he said, "My mom’s told me a couple of them and I said: 'Mom, I do the killing. Don’t worry about it."'

Cole plays the role of Rip Wheeler in Yellowstone, who rises to become a homicidal thug enforcer on John Dutton's ranch. His character also has a rocky on-and-off romance with John's fierce daughter, Beth.

Since the end of the fourth season, fans have been wondering whether Rip Wheeler will be killed off in the upcoming season. The show's Instagram account put fuel to the fire when they wished Rip on his birthday.

Along with the video celebrating Rip's birthday, there was a cryptic caption that read, "Something big is coming."

However, Cole feels he has more to explore with Rip's character, "There's a darkness to him that I love."

He continued on Today's show, "but there's also, kind of, this real passion and love that he has for Beth and I thought that's a really good juxtaposition as an actor to be able to play that."

Yellowstone season five premieres November 13, 2022, on Paramount Network.