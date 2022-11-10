 
entertainment
Thursday Nov 10 2022
By
Web Desk

Keanu Reeves is back in action in ‘John Wick 4’ trailer

By
Web Desk

Thursday Nov 10, 2022

Keanu Reeves is back in action in ‘John Wick 4’ trailer

John Wick 4 trailer has been released with Keanu Reeves returning as fan favourite gun-fu action hero.

The trailer, released on November 10, shows John Wick on a mission to defeat the High Table and earn his freedom but before that, he has to fight new enemies with strong connections across the globe and backstabbing friends. Reeves is seen doing all of this effortlessly in a clean suit.

Aside from Reeves, the cast of the new movie include stars Skarsgård, Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins and Clancy Brown, as per Variety.

Ian McShane is set to reprise his role as Winston, the manager of the Continental Hotel.

The stuntman- turned director, Chad Stahelski, who has worked with Reeves in the John Wick franchise since 2014, will continue as the showrunner.

Director Chad Stahelski told Variety on the red carpet for Day Shift that the upcoming installment will "delve deeper into the mythology behind the Continental."

John Wick: Chapter 4 is slated to release globally in theatres on March 24, 2023.


Watch the complete trailer below:



More From Entertainment:

Camilla describes dogs faithful friends, adds 'can't imagine life without them'

Camilla describes dogs faithful friends, adds 'can't imagine life without them'
Handmaid’s Tale star McKenna Grace pens emotional note after spine surgery: ‘life imitates art’

Handmaid’s Tale star McKenna Grace pens emotional note after spine surgery: ‘life imitates art’
Rebel Wilson makes shocking revelations about her fertility journey

Rebel Wilson makes shocking revelations about her fertility journey
Camilla appears in high spirits as she commemorates nation's war dead at Westminster Abbey

Camilla appears in high spirits as she commemorates nation's war dead at Westminster Abbey
Dave Bautista says Daniel Craig 'always happy on Knives Out' compared to 'James Bond'

Dave Bautista says Daniel Craig 'always happy on Knives Out' compared to 'James Bond'
Khloé Kardashian reveals her scar on face is ‘healing’ well

Khloé Kardashian reveals her scar on face is ‘healing’ well
The Crown: Netflix viewers cannot see past season 5 due to Harry Potter

The Crown: Netflix viewers cannot see past season 5 due to Harry Potter
Steven Spielberg blames Warner Bros. for throwing directors 'under the bus'

Steven Spielberg blames Warner Bros. for throwing directors 'under the bus'
'The Office' alum Rainn Wilson changes name to protest climate change

'The Office' alum Rainn Wilson changes name to protest climate change
Meghan was left ‘devastated’ as guest detailed trauma of daughter’s death

Meghan was left ‘devastated’ as guest detailed trauma of daughter’s death
Kate Middleton second most popular royal in world, Meghan fails to beat the Princess: Study

Kate Middleton second most popular royal in world, Meghan fails to beat the Princess: Study
Michael Jackson's estate stolen items worth $1 million back

Michael Jackson's estate stolen items worth $1 million back