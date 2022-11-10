Keanu Reeves is back in action in ‘John Wick 4’ trailer

John Wick 4 trailer has been released with Keanu Reeves returning as fan favourite gun-fu action hero.

The trailer, released on November 10, shows John Wick on a mission to defeat the High Table and earn his freedom but before that, he has to fight new enemies with strong connections across the globe and backstabbing friends. Reeves is seen doing all of this effortlessly in a clean suit.

Aside from Reeves, the cast of the new movie include stars Skarsgård, Yen, Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, Shamier Anderson, Hiroyuki Sanada, Scott Adkins and Clancy Brown, as per Variety.

Ian McShane is set to reprise his role as Winston, the manager of the Continental Hotel.



The stuntman- turned director, Chad Stahelski, who has worked with Reeves in the John Wick franchise since 2014, will continue as the showrunner.

Director Chad Stahelski told Variety on the red carpet for Day Shift that the upcoming installment will "delve deeper into the mythology behind the Continental."

John Wick: Chapter 4 is slated to release globally in theatres on March 24, 2023.





Watch the complete trailer below:







