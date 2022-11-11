 
Friday Nov 11 2022
Meghan Markle can still ‘destroy’ Royal Family: report

Friday Nov 11, 2022

Meghan Markle reportedly can still ‘destroy’ the Royal Family with the ‘secret’ she harbors about the Firm.

Royal commentator Dan Wootton made these admissions in his latest piece for the Daily Mail.

There, he began by admitting, “She groans about being unable to remain working royals while raking in millions from major corporations, laughably claiming: ‘That, for whatever reason, is not something that we were allowed to do, even though several other members of the family do that exact thing’.”

“Name me a working member of the Royal Family able to do this let alone one prepared to slag off their relatives for a massive pay day – they don’t exist. It’s just more nonsense.”

“Even more risibly, Meghan makes it clear she believes the Royal Family owes her an apology, as she maintains a thinly veiled threat to release more damaging information if she doesn’t get her own way.”

