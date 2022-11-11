'Resentful’ Prince Harry’s memoir ‘equivalent to a grenade’

File Footage

Prince Harry has been issued a dire warning about his upcoming memoir, and its ‘grenade-like’ dangers.



Foreign policy expert and Royal Family enthusiast, Nile Gardiner made these revelations in an interview with Express UK.

He started the warning by admitting, “The title of the book sets a resentful tone from the start.”

“It will likely not be one that will be full of hope and aspiration. Rather it will be a book filled with a lot of rage and the title is a reflection of that anger.”

“Harry and Meghan will be cast into wilderness and lose royal titles if this is an all-out onslaught against the Royal Family.”

Mr Gardiner even went on to allege how ‘dangerous’ Prince Harry’s new book would be, for its choice of titling alone.

“The publishing equivalent of a grenade being thrown into Buckingham Palace,” he also warned and added, “This is going to be an angry and bitter book. It could do a great deal of damage to the Royal Family.”

“Buckingham Palace will be very concerned and there will be a lot of nervousness. It will be a massive bridge burner with the Royal Family and serves no real constructive purpose.”

“The long-term consequences for the monarchy are very damaging, while the impact on Harry and Meghan's standing in the Royal Family will be catastrophic.”