 
entertainment
Friday Nov 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Matthew Perry is 'nightmare' to work with, says co-star Elizabeth Hurley

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 11, 2022

Matthew Perry co-star. Elizabeth Hurley, admits she had to struggle a lot while filming with him.

Speaking to Yahoo! News, Hurley, who starred in Serving Sara alongside Perry, says she did not have the best relationship with her co-star.

“To be honest, it was a nightmare working with him at that time and, as it’s now known, our movie was shut down because of his addiction,” the actress, 57, she admitted on Wednesday.

“We were in a force majeure and had to all sit at home twiddling our thumbs for some time,” she continued, adding that it was “rough.”

Hurley and Perry's Serving Sara was released in 2002.

More From Entertainment:

Chris Evans in 'serious' romance with Alba Baptista: 'His family adores her'

Chris Evans in 'serious' romance with Alba Baptista: 'His family adores her'
From prison to beating depression, rapper Fat Joe shares new memoir

From prison to beating depression, rapper Fat Joe shares new memoir
Meghan Markle wants Kate Middleton to appear on her podcast?

Meghan Markle wants Kate Middleton to appear on her podcast?

How can Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal titles be removed?

How can Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal titles be removed?

'Meghan Markle was used to controlling her narrative as an actress'

'Meghan Markle was used to controlling her narrative as an actress'
Man who threw eggs at King Charles gets a bizarre punishment

Man who threw eggs at King Charles gets a bizarre punishment

Chris Rock to be first comedian to perform live on Netflix

Chris Rock to be first comedian to perform live on Netflix
Meghan Markle is becoming ‘own worst enemy’

Meghan Markle is becoming ‘own worst enemy’
Meghan Markle creating ‘more problems than needed’

Meghan Markle creating ‘more problems than needed’
'Resentful’ Prince Harry’s memoir ‘equivalent to a grenade’

'Resentful’ Prince Harry’s memoir ‘equivalent to a grenade’
Meghan Markle can still ‘destroy’ Royal Family: report

Meghan Markle can still ‘destroy’ Royal Family: report
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle supported by Queen for their decision of living out of UK

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle supported by Queen for their decision of living out of UK