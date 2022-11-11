Matthew Perry is 'nightmare' to work with, says co-star Elizabeth Hurley

Matthew Perry co-star. Elizabeth Hurley, admits she had to struggle a lot while filming with him.



Speaking to Yahoo! News, Hurley, who starred in Serving Sara alongside Perry, says she did not have the best relationship with her co-star.

“To be honest, it was a nightmare working with him at that time and, as it’s now known, our movie was shut down because of his addiction,” the actress, 57, she admitted on Wednesday.



“We were in a force majeure and had to all sit at home twiddling our thumbs for some time,” she continued, adding that it was “rough.”

Hurley and Perry's Serving Sara was released in 2002.