Friday Nov 11 2022
Meghan Markle 'definitely' wanted chaos with Megxit: 'Could have gone quietly'

Friday Nov 11, 2022

Meghan Markle was tipped to create a havoc with her exit from the Royal Family, says expert.

The Duchess of Sussex deliberately caused 'more ill feeling than was necessary,' says a royal branding expert.

Professor Pauline Maclaran tells Express.co.uk: "If Duchess of Sussex had 'gone quietly', without courting media attention and 'setting themselves up as an alternative Royal Family', the two sides could have 'maintained' relations."

She added: “Their seemingly continuous stream of revelations about royal life and other members of the Royal Family has certainly created many problems and looks like this is set to continue.”

A 'more discrete' exit could have managed the 'chaos that ensured' two years ago.

