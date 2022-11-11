 
Friday Nov 11 2022
Chris Evans, Alba Baptista hands-in-hands in latest photos

Chris Evans and his girlfriend, Alba Baptista were seen holding hands just hours after the news about their dating came out.

In exclusive photos obtained by Page Six, the Marvel star, 41, and Portuguese actress, 25, caught people's attention while going on a stroll through Central Park on Thursday.

The couple held on tightly to one another as they walked through the crowded streets while wearing matching sunglasses and faces covered in masks.

Photo Courtesy: PageSix
Evans sported a pair of rocking grey sweatpants with a black shirt and a black hat, while Baptista opted for bright red leggings and a beige turtleneck sweater.

Photo Courtesy: PageSix
The Captain America star and Baptista bowed their heads low the moment they noticed the paparrazzi.

A source told People Magazine, “They are in love and Chris has never been happier. His family and friends all adore her.”

Earlier this week, Evans could not help keeping his feelings off the social media because he left a flirty comment on the actress’s Instagram post. 

To show support to girlfriend for her upcoming Portuguese film, A Dream In Paris, the Gray Man actor commented a clapping hands emoji and melting face emoji.


