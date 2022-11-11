 
entertainment
Friday Nov 11 2022
Web Desk

The Crown: King Charles, Camilla 'painful' intimate call makes fans 'vomit'

Web Desk

Friday Nov 11, 2022

King Charles III and then-mistress Camilla's intimate phone call has left internet 'vomiting.'

The infamous leaked telephonic exchange, that has been showcased on season five of The Crown, is creating disturbance amongst fans.

Over the call, Camilla can be seen saying: "What are you going to turn into, a pair of knickers? Oh, you’re going to come back as a pair of knickers."

To this, Charles responds: "Or, God forbid, a Tampax. Just my luck!"

Responding to this part of the phone call, one internet user commented: "Camilla and Charles’ dirty phone call on the crown… gross."

Another added: "Dear #TheCrown, I really didn't want to hear every word of Charles and Camilla's phone call again."

A third tweeted: "Damn that infamous phone calls are so painful to watch/listen to. It’s just… so…"

"I didn't needed to hear that weird phone s*x," a fourth commented.

The Crown is currently streaming on Netflix.

