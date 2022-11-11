 
Prince Harry is fearful about Meghan Markle

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry is fearful that his wife Meghan Markle would leave him if he does not act according to the wishes of the Duchess.

The Closer UK, per International Business Times, reported the Duke is being very careful not to make any mistake that could annoy Meghan because he cannot bear the thought of her leaving him.

The report, citing an insider, claims, "A split would be unbearable agony."

The latest claims came amid speculations there is a rift between Meghan and Harry and that all is not well in their marriage.

Earlier, a psychic had also predicted that Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle love days are numbered.

Psychic Georgina Walker had said, “I always said when Meghan and Harry married I gave them five years."

Meghan and Harry tied the knot on May 19, 2018 and share two children son Archie and daughter Lilibet.

