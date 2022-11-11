 
entertainment
Friday Nov 11 2022
By
Web Desk

'Euphoria' star Sydney Sweeney speaks up about online hate: ‘completely disgusting and unfair'

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 11, 2022

Euphoria's Sydney Sweeney spilled her thoughts on the hate she often receives after doing bold scenes in her movies as she revealed the struggles she faced accepting her body as a teenager in her latest British GQ’s special issue.

The actress, 25, who rose to fame playing Cassie Howard on the hit HBO series, admitted she was 'embarrassed' by her body in school.

Speaking to the title for its December/January issue, she said: 'I was embarrassed and I never wanted to change in the locker room. I think that I put on this weird persona other people had of me because of my body.

Sydney continued: 'So I did play every sport and I studied really hard and I did everything that people wouldn't think I would do, to show them that my body doesn't define who I am.'

She then opened up about receiving hateful online messages in reaction to her exposing her body on shows such as Euphoria.

Photo credits: DailyMail

The star revealed the online trolls were 'tagging my family' and branded the behaviour 'completely disgusting and unfair'.

She explained: You have a character that goes through the scrutiny of being a sexualised person at school and then an audience that does the same thing.'

Sydney will be toasted at the 25th annual GQ Men Of The Year celebration in association with BOSS, taking place in London on Wednesday 16th November.

The blonde bombshell previously spoke with The Hollywood Reporter in a wide-ranging interview where she revealed she has no plans to stop doing nude scenes.

