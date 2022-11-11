 
Florence Pugh and Zach Braff share a pleasant social media moment after breakup

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff's recent social media exchange proves that exes can be friends too.

On November 10, Zach Braff posted on Instagram, inviting people to bid on eBay for a chance to get on a Zoom call with him and his BFF Donald Faison.

According to Enews, the Scrubs alum wrote that the proceeds will be going to "build specially-designed homes for severely wounded veterans."

Florence Pugh, who dated Braff in 2019, commented on the post, "I'm deffo bidding on this."

Braff replied to Pugh, "@florencepugh I'm certain you could get this for free, but it is a very good cause for veterans…"

The social media exchange comes three months after Pugh, 26, and Braff, 47, announced their break up. However, the exchange joyed fans with one commenting, "@florencepugh @zachbraff omg swoon keep going."

The Don't Worry Darling star had previously shared with Harper's BAZAAR about their separation, "We've been trying to do this separation without the world knowing, because it's been a relationship that everybody has an opinion on."

