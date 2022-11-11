 
entertainment
Friday Nov 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Lindsay Lohan reveals sweet detail about relationship with hubby Bader Shammas

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 11, 2022

Lindsay Lohan is opening up about her relationship and marriage to Bader Shammas.

While promoting her new Christmas film on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Thursday, the Mean Girls actress was first congratulated by show host Jimmy, 48, on getting married and he asked her how married life was going.

'It's great. It's amazing I met my person. You never know if you're going to find that in life and he's an amazing guy, man. I love him and we're a great team,' said Lindsay who wore a sleeveless red leather Versace dress on the NBC talk show.

Jimmy asked if she's gained a new perspective on life since getting married in April to Bader, 35.

'You just get to share everything with someone. And it is so special. Everything becomes that much more important, I feel like,' Lindsay said.

Lindsay was promoting her comeback Christmas romantic comedy Falling For Christmas on Netflix, which is her first major role in more than a decade, and explained what the film's about.

Lindsay Lohan reveals sweet detail about relationship with hubby Bader Shammas

'So, it's a girl who kind of is an heiress that has pretty much everything and something happens to her and she gets in a bad accident and she gets amnesia and remembers nothing,' Lindsay said.

'And I think it's a beautiful story because it's about how we always want more things in life, but the simple things really mean the most to us in the end. And I really connected with that,' she said.

Lindsay Lohan reveals sweet detail about relationship with hubby Bader Shammas

'And it's really funny I do a lot of physical comedy in it, which is fun for me,' Lindsay added.

Lindsay also sings Jingle Bell Rock in the film after famously performing the holiday song with Santa's Helpers in the 2004 teen comedy Mean Girls.


More From Entertainment:

Christina Applegate speaks up on filming Dead to Me with MS: ‘torture’

Christina Applegate speaks up on filming Dead to Me with MS: ‘torture’
Lindsay Lohan reveals reason behind her comeback to Hollywood after 10 years

Lindsay Lohan reveals reason behind her comeback to Hollywood after 10 years
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky want to expand their family after welcoming baby boy

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky want to expand their family after welcoming baby boy
Matthew McConaughey’s wife Camila Alves recovering in neck brace after bad fall

Matthew McConaughey’s wife Camila Alves recovering in neck brace after bad fall
James Corden says 'he would love to visit India for Bollywood Carpool Karaoke'

James Corden says 'he would love to visit India for Bollywood Carpool Karaoke'
Michelle Obama gets candid about harsh reality of ageing and menopause

Michelle Obama gets candid about harsh reality of ageing and menopause
Queen’s former aide shares everything wrong with Netflix’s ‘The Crown’

Queen’s former aide shares everything wrong with Netflix’s ‘The Crown’
Johnny Depp, lawyer Joelle Rich ‘surprised’ by split rumours: ‘Nothing has changed’

Johnny Depp, lawyer Joelle Rich ‘surprised’ by split rumours: ‘Nothing has changed’
Florence Pugh and Zach Braff share a pleasant social media moment after breakup

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff share a pleasant social media moment after breakup
'Euphoria' star Sydney Sweeney speaks up about online hate: ‘completely disgusting and unfair'

'Euphoria' star Sydney Sweeney speaks up about online hate: ‘completely disgusting and unfair'
Kris Jenner sends out sweet birthday message as her beau Corey Gamble turns 42

Kris Jenner sends out sweet birthday message as her beau Corey Gamble turns 42
Drew Barrymore down with COVID-19, reveals two names to guest co-host her show

Drew Barrymore down with COVID-19, reveals two names to guest co-host her show