Lindsay Lohan reveals sweet detail about relationship with hubby Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan is opening up about her relationship and marriage to Bader Shammas.

While promoting her new Christmas film on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon, Thursday, the Mean Girls actress was first congratulated by show host Jimmy, 48, on getting married and he asked her how married life was going.

'It's great. It's amazing I met my person. You never know if you're going to find that in life and he's an amazing guy, man. I love him and we're a great team,' said Lindsay who wore a sleeveless red leather Versace dress on the NBC talk show.

Jimmy asked if she's gained a new perspective on life since getting married in April to Bader, 35.

'You just get to share everything with someone. And it is so special. Everything becomes that much more important, I feel like,' Lindsay said.

Lindsay was promoting her comeback Christmas romantic comedy Falling For Christmas on Netflix, which is her first major role in more than a decade, and explained what the film's about.

'So, it's a girl who kind of is an heiress that has pretty much everything and something happens to her and she gets in a bad accident and she gets amnesia and remembers nothing,' Lindsay said.

'And I think it's a beautiful story because it's about how we always want more things in life, but the simple things really mean the most to us in the end. And I really connected with that,' she said.

'And it's really funny I do a lot of physical comedy in it, which is fun for me,' Lindsay added.

Lindsay also sings Jingle Bell Rock in the film after famously performing the holiday song with Santa's Helpers in the 2004 teen comedy Mean Girls.



