 
entertainment
Friday Nov 11 2022
By
Web Desk

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky want to expand their family after welcoming baby boy

By
Web Desk

Friday Nov 11, 2022

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky want to expand their family after welcoming baby boy
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky want to expand their family after welcoming baby boy

Rihanna and her beau ASAP Rocky are looking forward to expanding their family as the couple wants “more kids” after the birth of their baby boy.

An insider spilled to Life and Style that the Diamonds hitmaker and the rapper thinks that “a little sister” for their son “would be perfect."

“Rihanna loves being a mom and she loves seeing A$AP’s daddy side,” the insider said. “She just sits backs and beams watching them together.”

“Seeing father and son bond just melts her heart,” the source added before sharing that RiRi “wants to get the Super Bowl out of the way so she can get back to A$AP and full-time mommy duty.”

The outlet further shared that the lovebirds are “still planning” to exchange vows after welcoming their first child in May this year.

“It’s such a cliche, but the baby has brought them closer together — they’re more in love than ever,” the insider said.

Meanwhile, another source told Hollywood Life that Rocky is proving to be the best partner for Rihanna as she prepares for Super Bowl halftime show.

The insider told the publication that the rapper has taken on baby duties so the singer can solely focus on the upcoming show.

More From Entertainment:

Lindsay Lohan reveals reason behind her comeback to Hollywood after 10 years

Lindsay Lohan reveals reason behind her comeback to Hollywood after 10 years
Matthew McConaughey’s wife Camila Alves recovering in neck brace after bad fall

Matthew McConaughey’s wife Camila Alves recovering in neck brace after bad fall
Lindsay Lohan reveals sweet detail about relationship with hubby Bader Shammas

Lindsay Lohan reveals sweet detail about relationship with hubby Bader Shammas
Michelle Obama gets candid about harsh reality of ageing and menopause

Michelle Obama gets candid about harsh reality of ageing and menopause
Queen’s former aide shares everything wrong with Netflix’s ‘The Crown’

Queen’s former aide shares everything wrong with Netflix’s ‘The Crown’
Johnny Depp, lawyer Joelle Rich ‘surprised’ by split rumours: ‘Nothing has changed’

Johnny Depp, lawyer Joelle Rich ‘surprised’ by split rumours: ‘Nothing has changed’
Florence Pugh and Zach Braff share a pleasant social media moment after breakup

Florence Pugh and Zach Braff share a pleasant social media moment after breakup
'Euphoria' star Sydney Sweeney speaks up about online hate: ‘completely disgusting and unfair'

'Euphoria' star Sydney Sweeney speaks up about online hate: ‘completely disgusting and unfair'
Kris Jenner sends out sweet birthday message as her beau Corey Gamble turns 42

Kris Jenner sends out sweet birthday message as her beau Corey Gamble turns 42
Drew Barrymore down with COVID-19, reveals two names to guest co-host her show

Drew Barrymore down with COVID-19, reveals two names to guest co-host her show
Kate Middleton ‘cared’ about Meghan Markle’s royal ‘frustrations’

Kate Middleton ‘cared’ about Meghan Markle’s royal ‘frustrations’
Kate Middleton’s fashion choices to be kept secret by Palace aides

Kate Middleton’s fashion choices to be kept secret by Palace aides