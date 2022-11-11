Rihanna, A$AP Rocky want to expand their family after welcoming baby boy

Rihanna and her beau ASAP Rocky are looking forward to expanding their family as the couple wants “more kids” after the birth of their baby boy.

An insider spilled to Life and Style that the Diamonds hitmaker and the rapper thinks that “a little sister” for their son “would be perfect."

“Rihanna loves being a mom and she loves seeing A$AP’s daddy side,” the insider said. “She just sits backs and beams watching them together.”

“Seeing father and son bond just melts her heart,” the source added before sharing that RiRi “wants to get the Super Bowl out of the way so she can get back to A$AP and full-time mommy duty.”

The outlet further shared that the lovebirds are “still planning” to exchange vows after welcoming their first child in May this year.

“It’s such a cliche, but the baby has brought them closer together — they’re more in love than ever,” the insider said.

Meanwhile, another source told Hollywood Life that Rocky is proving to be the best partner for Rihanna as she prepares for Super Bowl halftime show.

The insider told the publication that the rapper has taken on baby duties so the singer can solely focus on the upcoming show.