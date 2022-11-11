Lindsay Lohan reveals reason behind her comeback to Hollywood after 10 years

Lindsay Lohan recently opened up about her return to Hollywood after ten years, saying it was “about time”.



“I just felt like it was time, and it was just a matter of time before I found the right script and I found it with Falling for Christmas,” said Lohan in an interview with Yahoo Entertainment.

She continued, “It just worked out perfectly.”

The Mean Girls star revealed she was missing being on set and therefore after ten-year gap, she signed deal with Netflix for movie Falling for Christmas. However, she confessed that she was “nervous stepping on the set” again.

“The first day on set I'm always nervous on any set I'm on, and even more nervous on this one, but more excited. I don't know if I was annoying! I was just really excited to be there,” remarked the 36-year-old.

She added, “I felt really grateful, I feel really blessed. It's all been a lot of fun.”