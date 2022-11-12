Kevin Conroy voice actor of 'Batman' animated series dies at 66

Kevin Conroy best known for being the voice of Batman in Warner Bros' animated series, has been confirmed dead at 66.



On November 10, Kevin Conroy died after a long battle with cancer at the age of 66.

According to Deadline, the news was confirmed through a statement of Conroy's representatives, Gary Miereanu and Warner Bros.

The statement read that Warner Bros. Animation "is saddened by the loss of our dear friend Kevin Conroy. His iconic performance of Batman will forever stand among the greatest portrayals of the Dark Knight in any medium.

The statement further read, "We send our warmest thoughts to his loved ones and join fans around the world in honoring his legacy."

Conroy became a premier voice actor after being the voice of the title character of Batman: The Animated Series (1992-96).

He gave voice to the Dark Knight in nearly 60 different productions, including 15 films and more than 15 animated series spanning nearly 400 episodes and more than 100 hours of television.

Remembering the late artist, Mark Hamilton said, "Kevin was perfection, He was one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother. "

Hamilton further added, "He truly cared for the people around him – his decency shone through everything he did. Every time I saw him or spoke with him, my spirits were elevated."





Check out the tributes:



