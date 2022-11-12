 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Kevin Conroy voice actor of 'Batman' animated series dies at 66

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 12, 2022

Kevin Conroy voice actor of Batman animated series dies at 66

Kevin Conroy best known for being the voice of Batman in Warner Bros' animated series, has been confirmed dead at 66.

On November 10, Kevin Conroy died after a long battle with cancer at the age of 66.

According to Deadline, the news was confirmed through a statement of Conroy's representatives, Gary Miereanu and Warner Bros.

The statement read that Warner Bros. Animation "is saddened by the loss of our dear friend Kevin Conroy. His iconic performance of Batman will forever stand among the greatest portrayals of the Dark Knight in any medium. 

The statement further read, "We send our warmest thoughts to his loved ones and join fans around the world in honoring his legacy."

Conroy became a premier voice actor after being the voice of the title character of Batman: The Animated Series (1992-96). 

He gave voice to the Dark Knight in nearly 60 different productions, including 15 films and more than 15 animated series spanning nearly 400 episodes and more than 100 hours of television.

Remembering the late artist, Mark Hamilton said, "Kevin was perfection, He was one of my favorite people on the planet, and I loved him like a brother. "

Hamilton further added, "He truly cared for the people around him – his decency shone through everything he did. Every time I saw him or spoke with him, my spirits were elevated."


Check out the tributes:


More From Entertainment:

Jennifer Garner oozes charm as she rocks in cream shorts at gala in Hollywood

Jennifer Garner oozes charm as she rocks in cream shorts at gala in Hollywood
David Beckham ‘genuinely cares’ about the suffering of children in Ukraine

David Beckham ‘genuinely cares’ about the suffering of children in Ukraine
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle already ‘drowning too deep’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle already ‘drowning too deep’
Aubrey Plaza's 'Emily The Criminal' heading to Netflix: Find out the date and details

Aubrey Plaza's 'Emily The Criminal' heading to Netflix: Find out the date and details
Meghan Markle bags a spot on ‘Kind List 2022’ with Duchess of York

Meghan Markle bags a spot on ‘Kind List 2022’ with Duchess of York
King Charles to reunite with royal family for the first time after Queen’s funeral

King Charles to reunite with royal family for the first time after Queen’s funeral
Joe Jonas explains why he's private about his relationship with Sophie Turner

Joe Jonas explains why he's private about his relationship with Sophie Turner
Kate Middleton, Prince William mark Veterans Day with special message

Kate Middleton, Prince William mark Veterans Day with special message
'Grey’s Anatomy' teases Ellen Pompeo’s farewell episode

'Grey’s Anatomy' teases Ellen Pompeo’s farewell episode
Ferne McCann keeps low profile amid voice note scandal

Ferne McCann keeps low profile amid voice note scandal

Victoria Beckham wonders if Nicola Peltz ‘enjoying’ the ‘drama’ about family feud

Victoria Beckham wonders if Nicola Peltz ‘enjoying’ the ‘drama’ about family feud
Emily Blunt says she’s up for Devil Wears Prada sequel: Here’s why

Emily Blunt says she’s up for Devil Wears Prada sequel: Here’s why