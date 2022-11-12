'Grey’s Anatomy' teases Ellen Pompeo’s farewell episode

Grey’s Anatomy teased Ellen Pompeo’s farewell episode, in winter return, at the end of the fall's finale.



In the fall finale on November 10, Grey's Anatomy released a promo for season 19's return on February 23, 2023.

As per Enews, the clip show's a glimpse of Ellen Pompeo's character, Meredith's final two episodes, which include the winter premiere and the season finale.

The clip shows Meredith announcing her exit for a job opportunity in Boston to work on a cure for Alzheimer's, the very disease from which Meredith's mother dies.

The hospital staff throws a farewell party for her to which she exclaims, "This is very thoughtful! And ridiculous."

Dr. Owen Hunt (Kevin McKidd) hits her back, responding, "For God's sakes, Grey, will you just let us toast you?"



The clip also shows Meredith reflecting on the events of the past season and how her exit has not been an easy decision. "here's been a lot," she says. "A fire. Moving"

The outlet reports that there are still chances that Meredith may return. Pompeo remains the executive producer, plus she will do her signature Meredith voiceover for each episode.





Check out the farewell teaser:







