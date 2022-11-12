Prince Harry, Meghan Markle already ‘drowning too deep’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly ‘too far gone’ to get back with the Royal Family and are ‘already drowning’.

Royal expert Christopher Anderson issued these insights in his chat with Royally Us host Christina Garibaldi.

The conversation began once Mr Garibaldi asked, “Do you feel like Harry, after everything, wants to mend his relationship but now he’s sort of in too deep with this book?”

Mr Anderson responded by saying, “I do, because of the Netflix deal too, they’ve set up this new life for themselves as philanthropists and sort of communication moguls with the Spotify deal and the Netflix deal and so their hands are tied to some extent.”