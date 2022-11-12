 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Princess Diana would be 'cringing' at her 'The Crown' portrayal: 'That's wrong'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 12, 2022

Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burell, says The Crown is 'propaganda.'

Talking to The Sun about the 'distasteful' Netflix series, Mr Burell bashed the makers for creating fiction.

 “It is all very cringey. I am thinking what Diana would say if she was watching The Crown.

“She would say, ‘That’s wrong, that didn’t happen. Don’t do that to me. Why are you doing that to me?’”

He added:“You can’t mess with the Queen and Diana, two women who have passed. It is upsetting and cruel.”

Earlier, Burell protested at how the former Princess of Wales was portrayed as a 'wounded animal.' He noted that Diana's life was not 'constantly' unhappy.

More From Entertainment:

Disney plans to freeze hiring and cut some jobs

Disney plans to freeze hiring and cut some jobs
‘The Crown’ retells abdication poll and ‘Queen Victoria Syndrome’ in new season

‘The Crown’ retells abdication poll and ‘Queen Victoria Syndrome’ in new season
Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk want another baby, sources tell

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk want another baby, sources tell
Humayun Saeed trends on Twitter after 'The Crown' intimate scene

Humayun Saeed trends on Twitter after 'The Crown' intimate scene
Meryl Streep made her Broadway debut 50 years ago in this dress: PHOTO

Meryl Streep made her Broadway debut 50 years ago in this dress: PHOTO
Alec Baldwin files lawsuit in deadly 'Rust' shooting

Alec Baldwin files lawsuit in deadly 'Rust' shooting
BLACKPINK hits billion views mark on Youtube

BLACKPINK hits billion views mark on Youtube
‘Top Gun: Maverick’ lawsuit case to proceed further: Report

‘Top Gun: Maverick’ lawsuit case to proceed further: Report
Aaron Carter never wanted his memoir published, reveals publisher

Aaron Carter never wanted his memoir published, reveals publisher
Elon Musk Twitter lay offs are compared to THIS episode of 'Game of Thrones'

Elon Musk Twitter lay offs are compared to THIS episode of 'Game of Thrones'
Pete Davidson admits getting ladies is easier with Ariana Grande 'crazy' BDE comment

Pete Davidson admits getting ladies is easier with Ariana Grande 'crazy' BDE comment
Brad Pitt wanted 'huge family' with Jennifer Aniston: 'Definitely seven'

Brad Pitt wanted 'huge family' with Jennifer Aniston: 'Definitely seven'