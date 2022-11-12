Princess Diana would be 'cringing' at her 'The Crown' portrayal: 'That's wrong'

Princess Diana's former butler, Paul Burell, says The Crown is 'propaganda.'



Talking to The Sun about the 'distasteful' Netflix series, Mr Burell bashed the makers for creating fiction.

“It is all very cringey. I am thinking what Diana would say if she was watching The Crown.



“She would say, ‘That’s wrong, that didn’t happen. Don’t do that to me. Why are you doing that to me?’”

He added:“You can’t mess with the Queen and Diana, two women who have passed. It is upsetting and cruel.”

Earlier, Burell protested at how the former Princess of Wales was portrayed as a 'wounded animal.' He noted that Diana's life was not 'constantly' unhappy.