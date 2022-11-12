Prince Harry had knack of ‘skipping the line’ to meet Queen

FileFootage

Royal biographer Andrew Morton recently took fans inside Prince Harry’s relationship with his grandmother Queen Elizabeth II.



During his appearance on To Di For Daily podcast with royal commentator Kinsey Schofield, Andrew shared that there were a few people who Queen has a soft spot for.

Kinsey added that Prince Harry was a “grandchild who always had a knack for jumping the line to see the Queen”.

Andrew continued: “He had the ability to get in to see his grandmother — because he is part of the family. During Megxit, the officials were very keen to stop him from convincing the Queen to change her mind on certain aspects of their [Harry and Meghan Markle] withdrawal.

“He was very good at getting the Queen to agree to some of his schemes. And good for him, it’s great that he could do that,” he added.