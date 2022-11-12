 
entertainment
Saturday Nov 12 2022
By
Web Desk

Here’s how Jennifer Aniston feeling after sharing infertility struggles

By
Web Desk

Saturday Nov 12, 2022

File Footage

Jennifer Aniston is at “peace” after she opened up about her infertility struggles and IVF journey in a latest interview.

The Friends alum is "really happy right now" after she slammed the “lies” that she only “cared” about her career and that she and Brad Pit got divorced because she wouldn’t “give him a kid.”

"She's always been happy, though," the insider shared with People Magazine. "Her dogs are her kids to her and why she's always had them.”

“Her IVF journey was private and hers, and those close to her knew but never asked,” the insider revealed.

"But she's at peace and is very happy in her life. She's in a great place, and she knows that. Kids or no kids, it didn't change her,” the source added.

Another insider revealed why the Hollywood diva decided to get candid about her life, saying, "She's 53 now and knows the [children] ship has sailed, so why not?"

In her interview with Allure, Aniston said, “I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road. All the years and years and years of speculation… It was really hard.”

Aniston went on to add that she tried a number of methods to get pregnant. “I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it,” she said.

 

More From Entertainment:

Chris Hemsworth performs Special Forces training tests in ‘Limitless’ trailer

Chris Hemsworth performs Special Forces training tests in ‘Limitless’ trailer
Prince George will never take throne, Prince William will be the last King?

Prince George will never take throne, Prince William will be the last King?
Daniel Craig surprises fans with stunning dance moves in Taika Waititi ad

Daniel Craig surprises fans with stunning dance moves in Taika Waititi ad
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry marriage won’t last?

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry marriage won’t last?
Aaron Carter fans blame ex-fiancée Melanie Martin for singer's death

Aaron Carter fans blame ex-fiancée Melanie Martin for singer's death
'Hysterical' Meghan Markle has 'faux compassion' for women: Psychologist

'Hysterical' Meghan Markle has 'faux compassion' for women: Psychologist
Meghan Markle advised to ‘be quiet for a while’

Meghan Markle advised to ‘be quiet for a while’

Queen aide predicted Meghan Markle will leave royals 'in tears': 'Will not end well'

Queen aide predicted Meghan Markle will leave royals 'in tears': 'Will not end well'
Harry Styles hits gym with Olivia Wilde ahead of ‘Love On Tour’ concert

Harry Styles hits gym with Olivia Wilde ahead of ‘Love On Tour’ concert

Britney Spears trying to refrain from posting racy snaps to mend bond with sons

Britney Spears trying to refrain from posting racy snaps to mend bond with sons

Prince Harry had knack of ‘skipping the line’ to meet Queen

Prince Harry had knack of ‘skipping the line’ to meet Queen
Emily Blunt talks brother-in-law Stanley Tucci’s new heartthrob title

Emily Blunt talks brother-in-law Stanley Tucci’s new heartthrob title