Here’s how Jennifer Aniston feeling after sharing infertility struggles

Jennifer Aniston is at “peace” after she opened up about her infertility struggles and IVF journey in a latest interview.



The Friends alum is "really happy right now" after she slammed the “lies” that she only “cared” about her career and that she and Brad Pit got divorced because she wouldn’t “give him a kid.”

"She's always been happy, though," the insider shared with People Magazine. "Her dogs are her kids to her and why she's always had them.”

“Her IVF journey was private and hers, and those close to her knew but never asked,” the insider revealed.

"But she's at peace and is very happy in her life. She's in a great place, and she knows that. Kids or no kids, it didn't change her,” the source added.

Another insider revealed why the Hollywood diva decided to get candid about her life, saying, "She's 53 now and knows the [children] ship has sailed, so why not?"

In her interview with Allure, Aniston said, “I was trying to get pregnant. It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road. All the years and years and years of speculation… It was really hard.”

Aniston went on to add that she tried a number of methods to get pregnant. “I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it,” she said.