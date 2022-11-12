Britney Spears receives love from Ariana Grande as she talks about ‘breathing’

Britney Spears and Ariana Grande had sweet interaction on social media and fans cannot stop gushing over it.

The music icons complimented each other on their respective perfume lines on Instagram on Friday. The sweet conversation started after the Toxic crooner, 40, shared a post about meditation.

In the caption, Spears wrote, “Again it’s all about the breathing !!! And good God I can breathe better and I’m definitely that meditation!!!”

“I know I shouldn’t say this because I have my own line of perfume … but I’m obsessed with @ArianaGrande’s fragrance line … I have the spray and two bottles from it !!! I guess I’m sharing this now that I can breathe better and it smells so good,” the Criminal singer added.



Grande, 29, also took to the comments section of her post and responded, “I love yours as well! Always have and will.”

The 7 Rings singer has released multiple fragrances over the years, including “Ari by Ariana Grande” and her “God is a Woman” range.

Spears, on the other hand, has released an array of perfumes, including “Curious” and this year’s “Blissful Fantasy” and “Naked Fantasy”.