Saturday Nov 12 2022
Tom Holland returns to play 'Spider-Man' after signing contract: Report

Saturday Nov 12, 2022

Tom Holland returns to play 'Spider-Man' after signing contract: Report

Tom Holland signed in to appear as Spider-Man in MCU for more projects, as per the latest reports.

According to Daily Express, several insiders are betting on an alleged leak that Spidey-hero is signed up for a new Spider-Man trilogy.

Spider-Man Updates tweeted: “Okay, hearing contract is done and signed, includes another spidey trilogy + some others. (don’t know date or official announcement as of yet!) and also nothing on zendaya or others as of yet, (but they really want her back)!”

One of the other MCU projects rumoured of the Holland was Disney+ show Daredevil: Born Again, co-starring Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock. Moreover, it’s also believed that Holland’s web crawler will be in Avengers 5 and 6, The Kang Dynasty, and Secret Wars.

Previously, the 26-year-old told GQ, “I might do Spider-Man 4, 5, and 6, finish when I’m 32, and never make another. I’m not sure what I want to do.”

Also, in the same interview, Sony producer Amy Pascal was excited at the prospect of more Spider-Man with the Uncharted star, “I’ve talked to him about doing, like, 100 more. I’m never going to make Spider-Man movies without him. Are you kidding me?”

