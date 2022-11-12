‘The Crown’ season 5 depicts Princess Diana’s ‘paranoia’

The much hyped fifth season of The Crown released on Netflix on November 9 and the explosive plotline has sparked numerous debates on the internet.

The latest installment of the royal drama series chronicles the historical events of the royal family through mid-1990s including Queen Elizabeth’s reign and the breakdown of Prince Charles and Princess Diana’s marriage.

However, the new season has sparked a sense of unease among the viewers as many find it hard to watch the dramatization of Diana’s final years on screen.

The latest season features Diana (played by Elizabeth Debicki) becoming more paranoid. It is pertinent to mention that the late Princess of Wales also predicted her death in ‘Mischon Note’ two years before it happened.

At the time, Victor Mishcon was Diana’s legal advisor and wrote a note during a meeting with the royal on 30 October, 1995.

During the meeting, which also included Diana’s personal secretary Patrick Jephson, the former princess of Wales allegedly said that efforts would be made to “get rid of her” by April 1996.

Diana added that a source told her this would occur via a car accident that would either end her life or injure her so far as to make her appear “unbalanced.”

The Crown season five is currently streaming on Netflix.