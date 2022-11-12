 
Saturday Nov 12 2022
British media’s royal coverage slammed, former broadcaster says ‘things ought to be open’

Saturday Nov 12, 2022

A former broadcaster took a jibe at BBC’s royal coverage as David Dimbleby believes that the media should actively address points of contention.

During his appearance on BBC’s Hard Talk, David said shying away from topics of public interest is not the solution. "I don't like deference. No, I don't like bowing and curtseying.

"I believe in a Constitutional democratic monarchy. I believe one of the aspects of that is the BBC, as a broadcaster, should be able to look at the controversies that surround the monarchy,” he said.

"Which it does and nobody knows much about - what rights it has to avoid paying taxes - which nobody knows about: corporate tax and death duties and inheritance tax,” the outlet added.

Weighing in on the journalistic value of public interest, David said: “Those things ought to be open - we're an open society. We should know about them and the BBC is cautious about doing that."

