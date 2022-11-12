 
Saturday Nov 12 2022
Jada Pinkett gives shoutout to Will Smith, ex Sheree Zampino for good upbringing of son

Saturday Nov 12, 2022

Jada Pinkett Smith celebrated her stepson Trey's birthday as she heaped praises on her husband Will Smith and his ex-wife Sheree Zampino for raising their boy well.

Taking to Instagram, the Red Table Talk host dropped a picture of the 30-year-old DJ as she expressed her love for him in a lengthy caption.

“Trey I can’t believe you are 30 and what a stellar 30 you are,” the Collateral actor wrote.

“My greatest wish for you is that the wings upon your heart continue to help you soar to the heights within your spirit that you are always reaching for,” Jada added.

“It’s been a joy to watch you fly higher and higher and become more free and wise as you go,” she shared. “I love and admire you. Thank you for loving me. Happy, Happy 30th Birthday.”

She went on to give a shoutout to her husband and Sheree for their praise worthing upbringing, “Congratulations @shereezampino and @willsmith —ya’ll done good.”

In the comment section, The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hill star praised Jada back for her part in her son’s life.

“Correction… ‘WE’ done good! I love you J!” Sheree penned before adding, “#BestBonusMomEver.”

Will and Sheree tied the knot in 1992 and welcomed Trey that same year. The duo parted ways three years later in 1995.

The Oscar winner went on to marry Jada in 1997 with whom he shares a son Jaden and a daughter Willow.

