Strictly's Kym Marsh was about to quit show just hours before live performance: Deets inside

Strictly Come Dancing's Kym Marsh was about to quit the show just hours before live performance due to the panic attack she experienced during rehearsals which halted her practice session with her professional partner Graziano Di Prima.

Former Coronation Street actress Kym, who is said to have contemplated quitting the contest due to her overwhelming anxiety, told The Sun: 'It just came over me, almost out of nowhere, and I couldn’t carry on.'

Former Hear'Say singer Kym added: 'I’ve always suffered from panic attacks. It’s something I don’t mind talking about because I know it can affect anyone at any time.

'Sometimes it has been ages (since an attack) and then suddenly one just hits.

'Everyone thinks that because you’re on the telly you must be amazingly confident, but the truth is that I’m not always and this is how that comes out.'

She added that she did not know what brought on the panic attack, surmising that it could have been that she'd had some harsh comments from the judges combined with the fact she'd also been working other jobs, leaving her emotional and exhausted.

Kym said she 'lost her confidence completely' and 'went to pieces', admitting she did not see how she could carry on with the show.

Despite having therapy in a bid to curb her anxiety, Kym said it can still 'creep up' on her.

An onlooker previously told The Sun of Kym's panic attack: 'She was very upset she just couldn't stop crying and hyperventilating.

'In the end there was no choice but to stop rehearsals.'