Holly Willoughby goes make-up free and fans can’t stop gushing about her glowing skin

Holly Willoughby works hard to maintain her enviable figure, as evident by her glowing skin in her latest post on social media.



Holly took to Instagram and shared her snap as she was all smiles enjoying a relaxing Friday night at home with her family.

The TV presenter, 41, went makeup-free in the beaming selfie she shared with her 8.1 million Instagram followers.

The blonde beauty cut a casual figure in a grey sweatshirt with a red print while holding up her orange beverage for the camera.

Holly swept her golden tresses back into a ponytail and showed off her freshly painted set of black nails.



She then shared a rare glimpse of her son and penned: 'Friday nights look like this...'

Holly shares daughter Belle, 11, Harry 13, and Chester, eight, with husband Dan Baldwin.

It comes after Holly shared a rare glimpse of daughter Belle as the duo enjoyed 'the perfect girls' night'.