Jennifer Lawrence’s honest confession about career in theatre: ‘terrible’

Jennifer Lawrence has recently opened up about her “terrible stage fright” due to which a career on Broadway is not “on her cards”.



“I truly think it would be terrible,” said the Hunger Games star in an interview with BBC Radio 4’s Front Row via The New York Post.

The Silver Linings Playbook actress shared, “I’m not in touch with my voice. I’m scared, I have horrible stage fright.”

“So, I might not even be able to use my voice,” remarked the 32-year-old.

Talking about performing at a theatre to doing a movie, the American Hustle actress mentioned, “The more I rehearse something, the more I get upset. I would be like, ‘Oh let’s just try something new.’”

Earlier, Jennifer told The New York Times about her role in 2016 sci-fi movie Passengers, stating that the movie “was no less than a box office bomb” and received “inconsistent negative reviews”

After this, the Don’t Look Up actress shared singer Adele’s message, “I feel like space movies are the new vampire movies.’ I should have listened to her.”

“Everything was like a rebound effect. I was reacting, rather than just acting. I felt like more of a celebrity than an actor, cut off from my creativity, my imagination,” she added.