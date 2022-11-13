Prince William, Kate Middleton attend first festival of Remembrance as Prince and Princess of Wales

Prince William and Kate Middleton stole the limelight as they attended the first Festival of Remembrance as Prince and Princess of Wales.



Kate dazzled as she arrived alongside her hubby William to join other working members of the royal family at the Royal Albert Hall for this year's Royal British Legion Festival of Remembrance.

The Prince and Princess of Wales were among the 11 senior members of the Royal Family accompanying King Charles III at the poignant and spectacular event.



Kate looked gorgeous in stunning black Self Portrait gown, with three poppies pinned to her collar. Meanwhile, William wore a navy suit and a striped red and navy tie with is military badges pinned to the breast of his jacket. The couple were snapped by photographers as they were greeted on their entrance.

It marked the first joint appearance by senior members of the Royal Family since the Queen’s funeral on 19 September. Kate and William sat in the front row near the sovereign and Queen Camilla, in accordance with the pecking order.