 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry’s habits from King Charles that Meghan Markle hates

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 13, 2022

File Footage

There is one shocking habit of Prince Harry that completely ‘irks’ Meghan Markle, especially considering its been adopted by King Charles.

According to a report by People magazine, Prince Harry is ‘obsessed’ with turning off unneeded lights and it’s a habit he’s inherited by his dad.

Even Prince William is a stickler and on Prince, Son and Heir: Charles at 70, which aired on BBC One, the heir admitted, “I know, I’ve got serious OCD on light switches now, which is terrible.”

This led to a laughable encounter with Meghan Markle who could never understand this behavior.

Prince Harry laughably recalled the moment in question and claimed, “Which is insane because – I don’t know whether your wife doesn’t – my wife certainly goes, ‘Well, why turn the lights off? You know, it’s dark.’ I go, ‘We only need one light, we don’t need like six’.”

“And all of a sudden it becomes a habit and those small habit changes he’s making, every single person can do. And I think it’s one of the key lessons that he taught us.”

