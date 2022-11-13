Meghan Markle can do ‘nothing without swearing’: report

File Footage

Meghan Markle has reportedly been missing “the point to everything” and can do nothing without cursing, warn experts.



Royal commentator and expert Richard Eden made these shocking admissions.

He began by admitting on the Palace Confidential podcast, "Every week seems to be about criticisms that have been made in the past about Meghan."

“This week it was all about difficult women and how women often get branded as difficult when there could be a positive term.”

before concluding Mr Eden also went onto address the B-word rant and claimed, “She wrote this post about how she loves swearing. She found it really cathartic to every now and then have a good swear, but maybe that was a word she didn’t use.”