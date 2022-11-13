 
entertainment
Sunday Nov 13 2022
By
Web Desk

Chile's new star director Sebastian Lelio confronts fanaticism

By
Web Desk

Sunday Nov 13, 2022

Chiles new star director Sebastian Lelio confronts fanaticism

Sebastian Lelio won an Oscar and helped change Chile's laws on transsexuals with one of his films. Now he is tackling the menace of fanaticism and fake news with the help of Hollywood's hottest young star, Florence Pugh.

Lelio gained international renown in 2017 for "A Fantastic Woman" about a transgender waitress dealing with the fall-out of her boyfriend's death.

Not only did it win the Oscar for best foreign language film, but it sparked a debate that helped change the law in his native Chile, allowing people to legally change their gender.

His new film, "The Wonder", which launches on Netflix on November 16, is no less topical, despite being set in 19th century Ireland.

It stars Pugh -- the British actor who is in huge demand following star-making turns in "Black Widow", "Midsommar" and "Don't Worry Darling" -- as a nurse caring for a young girl who claims she can survive without food.

"It's a film where rationality confronts fanaticism," the director told AFP. "But, at its core, it's not about religion, it's about people claiming to have found the truth and twisting reality to fit their beliefs.

"They make political use of this story, and that's something very current today in the era of 'fake news'," Lelio added.

"With the internet, millions of people can fall into the trap of stupid beliefs... or fascination with fascism, which is an effective use of storytelling."..AFP

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘running out’ of stories: ‘Desperate for royal clout’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘running out’ of stories: ‘Desperate for royal clout’
Meghan Markle can do ‘nothing without swearing’: report

Meghan Markle can do ‘nothing without swearing’: report
Meghan and Harry's old picture released on Veterans Day lends credence to Lady C's claim?

Meghan and Harry's old picture released on Veterans Day lends credence to Lady C's claim?

Prince Harry’s habits from King Charles that Meghan Markle hates

Prince Harry’s habits from King Charles that Meghan Markle hates
Prince William, Kate Middleton attend first festival of Remembrance as Prince and Princess of Wales

Prince William, Kate Middleton attend first festival of Remembrance as Prince and Princess of Wales
Sarah Drew on why she doesn't want to write an episode of 'Grey's Anatomy'

Sarah Drew on why she doesn't want to write an episode of 'Grey's Anatomy'
Prince William ‘destroyed’ King Charles, Diana’s relationship?

Prince William ‘destroyed’ King Charles, Diana’s relationship?
King Charles' relationship with Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle has never been same

King Charles' relationship with Kate Middleton, Meghan Markle has never been same
Megan Fox claps back at a fan who questioned her grooming habits

Megan Fox claps back at a fan who questioned her grooming habits
Prince Harry on a ‘kamikaze mission’ of ‘destructive madness’

Prince Harry on a ‘kamikaze mission’ of ‘destructive madness’
Rebel Wilson joins Paris Hilton and girlfriend Ramona Agruma on a fun nightout

Rebel Wilson joins Paris Hilton and girlfriend Ramona Agruma on a fun nightout
Prince Andrew enjoys party with King Charles, other siblings at Windsor: report

Prince Andrew enjoys party with King Charles, other siblings at Windsor: report