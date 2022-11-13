 
Princess Diana knew she was King Charles 'sacrificial lamb': 'Cut me dead'

Princess Diana was deeply hurt by King Charles III extra marital affair with Camilla Parker Bowles.

During an interview in 1997, the former Princess of Wales admitted she felt the most hurt when she found a bracelet her husband had made for his mistress. 

She said: "I was still too immature to understand all the messages coming my way. And then someone in his office told me that my husband has had a bracelet made for her.

"I walked into this man's office one day and I said, 'Ooh, what's in that parcel?'

|And he said 'Oh, you shouldn't look at that'.

"So I opened it and there was the bracelet. I was devastated, and I said 'Well, he's going to give it to her tonight'.

"So rage, rage, rage. You know, 'Why can't you be honest with me?'

"But no, absolutely cut me dead.

"It was as if he’d made his decision, and if it wasn't going to work, it wasn't going to work.

"He'd found the virgin, the sacrificial lamb - and in a way he was obsessed with me, but it was hot and cold, hot and cold, you never knew what mood it was going to be, up and down, up and down."

Charles and Diana eventually announced their separation in 1992. The couple ended their marriage in 1996.

